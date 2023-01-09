WCSO responds to latest possible scam hitting area

By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is responding to several calls the department has received regarding another scam call that is hitting the area.

“We have received some calls on what happens to be a scammer calling to collect money for fallen officers’ families,” according to a social media post. “The WCSO is unaware of any current fundraisers from any such organization and cannot verify the validity or contact anyone associated with the number they provide.”

Police said that the public should be careful when donating money to any organizations that people may not be familiar with.

Police added that many scammers use dogs and fallen officer themes to “emotionally charge people to donate.”

If anyone suspects a scam, they can call 270-842-1633.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
One dead, two injured in Hart County wreck
Ohio Co. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage
Ohio Co. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage
Roger Dennis on his 2023 "turn the corner" float.
WKU professor plays a part in creating an award-winning float for the 134th Rose Bowl Parade
Bowling Green-Warren County Drug Task Force seized "largest amount of methamphetamine in Warren...
Bowling Green men arrested in ‘largest seizure’ of crystal meth valuing over $500K
COVID-19
Ky. doctors closely watching new omicron subvariant

Latest News

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says someone installed blue flashing lights on their car,...
Kentucky sheriff’s office issues warning about fake cop
Ky. 19th Senatorial District special election to be held
Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping...
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
Ohio Co. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage
Ohio Co. couple celebrates 72 years of marriage