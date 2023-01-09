WCSO responds to latest possible scam hitting area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is responding to several calls the department has received regarding another scam call that is hitting the area.

“We have received some calls on what happens to be a scammer calling to collect money for fallen officers’ families,” according to a social media post. “The WCSO is unaware of any current fundraisers from any such organization and cannot verify the validity or contact anyone associated with the number they provide.”

Police said that the public should be careful when donating money to any organizations that people may not be familiar with.

Police added that many scammers use dogs and fallen officer themes to “emotionally charge people to donate.”

If anyone suspects a scam, they can call 270-842-1633.

