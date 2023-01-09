Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown.
Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive.
The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Naba of Frankfort.
Sutton says he is unable to release any details about Naba’s cause of death, but we’re told the Georgetown Police Department is investigating.
