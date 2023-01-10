Bowling Green High School selected to receive Career and Technical Education Showcase Grant

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Office of Career and Technical Education at the Kentucky Department of Education has selected Bowling Green High School to receive a grant allowing them to participate in a Career and Technical Education Showcase.

Career and Technical Education in schools allows students to enter a valuable trade without going to college. The program is free to students interested in learning a skilled trade.

“Sometimes you have students who are not college driven,” said David Loveland, the Industrial Maintenance teacher at BGHS. “They’re not only able to pick up a skilled trade, but they also pick up industry certifications, and then they start with their careers from there.”

The CTE program at BGHS has also spawned apprenticeship opportunities for students with local trade groups and businesses, which gives students valuable career experience that they can pursue after graduation.

“While they’re here at school, they’re doing the bookwork,” said Matt Marsee, an instructor with the M&L Electrical Apprenticeship program. “They also work part-time with us so they come and work in the field so they’re getting real-time experience.”

By being able to integrate classroom learning with hands-on training, participants in the program see real-world situations where they can apply what they’ve learned.

The showcase will be held at the Capitol on Feb. 21 and at the Kentucky School Board Association Annual Conference on Feb. 24.

It will highlight CTE programs through displays of innovative projects that explain the benefits of learning through Career and Technical Education.

The funding for the showcase is provided through KDE’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

The schools and the pathways that will be featured include:

Breathitt County High School: Law Enforcement

Holmes High School/Chapman Career and Technical Education Center (Covington Independent): Carpentry

Locust Trace AgriScience Center (Fayette County): Agribusiness

Madison Southern High School (Madison County): Early Childhood

Mayfield/Graves County Area Technology Center (ATC): Health Science

Meade County College and Career Center: Marketing

Nelson County High School: Aerospace Engineering

Tates Creek High School (Fayette County): Education

Breckinridge County ATC: Welding

Elkhorn Crossing School (Scott County): Automation Engineering

Garrard County High School: E-Commerce

Garrard County High School/ATC: Health Science

Mason County High School: Culinary/Food Service

Owen County High School: Agriculture

Rowan County Senior High School: Graphic Design

Caldwell County High School: Entrepreneurship

iLEAD Academy: Computer Programming and Engineering

John Hardin High School (Hardin County): Agriculture

Logan County Career and Technical Center: Manufacturing, Health, and Business

Shelby County ATC: Health Science

West Carter High School (Carter County): Hospitality, Travel, and Tourism

Bowling Green High School (Bowling Green Independent): Industrial Maintenance

Harrison County ATC: Business Management

Johnson Central High School: Engineering and Media Arts

Menifee County High School: Horticulture

Nelson County ATC: Health Science

Whitley County High School: Welding

Early College and Career Center (Hardin County): Computer Programming

Logan County High School: Marketing

Owensboro High School (Owensboro Independent): Carpentry

Paul Laurence Dunbar High School (Fayette County): Engineering

Meade County High School: Business/Marketing

