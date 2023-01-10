Bowling Green High School selected to receive Career and Technical Education Showcase Grant
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Office of Career and Technical Education at the Kentucky Department of Education has selected Bowling Green High School to receive a grant allowing them to participate in a Career and Technical Education Showcase.
Career and Technical Education in schools allows students to enter a valuable trade without going to college. The program is free to students interested in learning a skilled trade.
“Sometimes you have students who are not college driven,” said David Loveland, the Industrial Maintenance teacher at BGHS. “They’re not only able to pick up a skilled trade, but they also pick up industry certifications, and then they start with their careers from there.”
The CTE program at BGHS has also spawned apprenticeship opportunities for students with local trade groups and businesses, which gives students valuable career experience that they can pursue after graduation.
“While they’re here at school, they’re doing the bookwork,” said Matt Marsee, an instructor with the M&L Electrical Apprenticeship program. “They also work part-time with us so they come and work in the field so they’re getting real-time experience.”
By being able to integrate classroom learning with hands-on training, participants in the program see real-world situations where they can apply what they’ve learned.
The showcase will be held at the Capitol on Feb. 21 and at the Kentucky School Board Association Annual Conference on Feb. 24.
It will highlight CTE programs through displays of innovative projects that explain the benefits of learning through Career and Technical Education.
The funding for the showcase is provided through KDE’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.
The schools and the pathways that will be featured include:
- Breathitt County High School: Law Enforcement
- Holmes High School/Chapman Career and Technical Education Center (Covington Independent): Carpentry
- Locust Trace AgriScience Center (Fayette County): Agribusiness
- Madison Southern High School (Madison County): Early Childhood
- Mayfield/Graves County Area Technology Center (ATC): Health Science
- Meade County College and Career Center: Marketing
- Nelson County High School: Aerospace Engineering
- Tates Creek High School (Fayette County): Education
- Breckinridge County ATC: Welding
- Elkhorn Crossing School (Scott County): Automation Engineering
- Garrard County High School: E-Commerce
- Garrard County High School/ATC: Health Science
- Mason County High School: Culinary/Food Service
- Owen County High School: Agriculture
- Rowan County Senior High School: Graphic Design
- Caldwell County High School: Entrepreneurship
- iLEAD Academy: Computer Programming and Engineering
- John Hardin High School (Hardin County): Agriculture
- Logan County Career and Technical Center: Manufacturing, Health, and Business
- Shelby County ATC: Health Science
- West Carter High School (Carter County): Hospitality, Travel, and Tourism
- Bowling Green High School (Bowling Green Independent): Industrial Maintenance
- Harrison County ATC: Business Management
- Johnson Central High School: Engineering and Media Arts
- Menifee County High School: Horticulture
- Nelson County ATC: Health Science
- Whitley County High School: Welding
- Early College and Career Center (Hardin County): Computer Programming
- Logan County High School: Marketing
- Owensboro High School (Owensboro Independent): Carpentry
- Paul Laurence Dunbar High School (Fayette County): Engineering
- Meade County High School: Business/Marketing
