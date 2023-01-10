Court dismisses criminal charges in WKU rape case

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Criminal charges in a rape case involving Western Kentucky University students have been dismissed, but the lawsuit that stemmed from this is still ongoing.

The dismissal order for charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, and first-degree unlawful imprisonment against Benjamin Massingille, 23, was filed Dec. 27, 2022.

The incident occurred on Feb. 27, 2021, when WKU police were dispatched to Greenview Hospital in reference to a sexual assault victim who claimed the act happened on campus at the Sigma Nu house.

RELATED: Attorney claims police report for WKU sexual assault contained false details

According to WKU PD, the victim stated they were in Massingille’s room when they became engaged in a verbal argument.

The victim stated she became scared and started texting her friend to pick her up because Massingille was intoxicated and angry.

According to the report, Massingille forcefully pushed her on his bed and began to take his pants off.

Police say the victim told her friend that Massingille would not let go and raped her.

The Commonwealth Attorney’s Office has not returned comment on the criminal dismissal.

Massingille and others are still named in a civil lawsuit filed by the victim.

Along with Massingille, WKU, Sigma Nu Fraternity and its WKU chapter, WKU President Timothy Caboni, WKU Title IX coordinator Andrea Anderson, WKU director of student activities Charley Pride and WKU assistant director of Greek life Andrew Rash are listed in the suit.

The suit claims a count of negligence and gross negligence by WKU and Sigma Nu, a count of negligent hiring, training and retention, and supervision by WKU defendants, a count of negligent infliction of emotional distress by WKU defendants, a count of premises liability and a count of battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence per se by Massingille.

A trial date has not been set as of Tuesday, Jan 10, and it remains in circuit court.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.