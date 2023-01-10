Derby Festival miniMarathon, Marathon training beginning soon

(Source: Kentucky Derby Festival)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Training begins this week for the GE Appliances Kentucky Derby Festival miniMarathon and Marathon

The free 15-week training program will help runners get ready for April 29.

Norton Sports Health Training Program will be at the Kentucky Derby Museum on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to hold January orientation. This includes a free training manual and meeting with the Norton Sports Health Team, according to a release.

Training begins on Saturday and go through race week. Runners and walkers can register online at DerbyFestivalMarathon.com for training.

This year is the 50th run of the miniMarathon and the 22nd annual Marathon. Norton Sports Health and GE Appliances are joined by a Haier Company, and Swags Sport Shoes and 99.7 DJX as sponsors.

