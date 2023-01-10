Hart County family offers reward for safe return of stolen dog

HART COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A family in Hart County is asking for answers after one of their dogs was reportedly stolen out of their front yard in broad daylight.

Like any dog owner, the Layton’s love for their dogs knows no bounds.

“They’re family,” said Cheyenne Layton.

This is why they’re sounding the alarm as their 3-year-old Toy Australian Shepherd named Tuff was reportedly stolen from their front yard in broad daylight on Saturday around 10 a.m. in Hart County.

“He’s the sweetest thing. So he would have loaded up with anybody that talk to him. He’s my five-year-old daughter’s best friend. So she’s gonna want him home,” Cheyenne said.

Josh and Cheyenne Layton were both home at the time this happened.

“As I leave and I passed the truck, not realizing that he had just stolen our dog, thinking it was traffic,” said Cheyenne.

While Cheyenne didn’t realize at the moment that the truck had just taken her beloved pup, luckily their surveillance footage caught it on camera.

“First, they come from this way from Horse Cave area. And they stop in the corner of the road down here,” explained Josh. “And that’s where our toy Aussie was stolen. They came back down the road, pulled up past our house here, stopped back in the driveway and then leave. You could only assume that they were coming back to try to stick tag one of our other two Aussies.”

The vehicle is believed to be a Black Chevy or GMC truck with dark-tinted windows. The couple says they are working to get the video enhanced in order to read the license plate.

“He’s not just the pet. He’s not just a breeder dog. He’s our dog. I don’t know how we’re supposed to tell a five-year-old and a 14-year-old that some bad person decided to help themselves to their dog in their own yard,” said Cheyenne.

The Layton’s are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the safe return of their sweet pup.

“We’re offering a reward to help motivate people to share about Tuff and get more word out because somebody is going to know this truck. We are too small of a community, there are five houses on this road. Eventually, the truth is gonna come out and we want our dog back,” said Cheyenne.

The Layton’s have added increased surveillance around their property and encourage others with outside dogs to do the same.

Anyone with information should contact the Hart County Sheriff’s Office.

