Man dead after Woodford County crash

File photo of ambulance.
File photo of ambulance.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after a crash in Woodford County.

According to Versailles police, officers were sent around 3:15 Monday afternoon to a crash on Old Frankfort Pike near Woodlake Road.

Police say a vehicle ran off the road and hit a tree.

The coroner says the driver of that vehicle, 72-year-old Gregory Kolles, was killed. Police say he was the only person in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

