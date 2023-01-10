MLK holiday activities to begin Jan 11 at SkyPAC

MLK Official Holiday Kickoff Program Wednesday January 11th 6pm at SKYPAC FREE and open to the public
By Lauren McCally
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - January, 16th is Martin Luther King Jr. day, a federal holiday that marks the birth of Martin Luther King Jr. and is usually observed on the third Monday of every January.

This year, the MLK Jr Planning Committee has several events planned, leading up to, and on the day of, starting Wednesday.

The Wednesday event will be ‘A Night with the King: Through the eyes of a Nation’ and will feature several area youth groups churches and soloists.

For more information visit, the planning committee’s Facebook page or visitbgky.com.

The MLK holiday kickoff program is free and open to the public.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping...
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
Barren Co. schools mourning loss of music teacher
Barren County schools mourning loss of music teacher
WCSO responds to latest possible scam hitting area
Police respond.
KSP charges Hardin County couple with child abuse
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says someone installed blue flashing lights on their car,...
Suspect accused of pretending to be cop found

Latest News

Christi Shores named KMEA 2022-2023 Middle School Teacher of the Year
Christi Shores named KMEA 2022-2023 Middle School Teacher of the Year
MLK Week activities start tomorrow
MLK Week activities start tomorrow
All of the applicants went through preliminary judging in November.
Bowling Green native selected for Kentucky Derby Festival Royal Court
Damar Hamlin tweets picture from hospital bed
VIDEO: Damar Hamlin’s possible diagnosis, Commotio cordis, what is it?