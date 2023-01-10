MLK holiday activities to begin Jan 11 at SkyPAC

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - January, 16th is Martin Luther King Jr. day, a federal holiday that marks the birth of Martin Luther King Jr. and is usually observed on the third Monday of every January.

This year, the MLK Jr Planning Committee has several events planned, leading up to, and on the day of, starting Wednesday.

The Wednesday event will be ‘A Night with the King: Through the eyes of a Nation’ and will feature several area youth groups churches and soloists.

For more information visit, the planning committee’s Facebook page or visitbgky.com.

The MLK holiday kickoff program is free and open to the public.

