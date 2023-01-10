Rain is on the way!

strong thunderstorms possible Thursday
By Cassie Campbell
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today is looking gorgeous! The sunshine will be abundant and temperatures remain on the mild side. Expect a high in the upper 50s. Wednesday is when those showers will start to move into the area.

Temperatures will remain above average through Thursday!
Thursday is the main soaker this week. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day could produce heavy downpours and wind gusts up to 25 mph. Temperatures will be well above normal sitting at a high in the lower 60s by Thursday afternoon. Trailing behind the rain is a strong cold front that will push through Thursday evening into Friday. This weekend will be chilly but dry with highs reaching only to the mid-40s and nighttime lows getting down into the 20s. Another chance for rain shows up late on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Monday).

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Sunny and warm. High 57. Low 42. Winds SW at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Moslty cloudy. Scat showers possible. High 60. Low 55. Winds S at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Showers and Thunderstorms. High 62. Low 33. Winds WSW at 15 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 70 (1930)

Record Low Today: -24 (1877)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:48 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.64″ (+0.60″)

So Far This Year: 1.64″ (+0.60″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0

