Simpson Co. Planning and Zoning Commission takes a step toward development project

The project hopes to be a combination of businesses and residential areas featuring a hotel, convention center, and family fun center.
By Derek Parham
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Simpson County Planning and Zoning Commission has approved zoning changes for a proposed $70 million development project in Franklin, Kentucky.

The project, led by developer Ashwani Sarvaria, plans to feature a four-story hotel, convention center, multiple businesses, and residential buildings. While the project has a long way to go before breaking ground, community members say that the development could be transformative for residents as well as the city’s tourism industry.

The creation of a Tax Increment Financing, or TIF district, made the project possible. Rather than using taxpayer dollars for infrastructure projects, TIF districts are used by public agencies to finance improvements. This will be the first time that the city has utilized a TIF district.

The 43-acre site for the project is located near Exit 2 Liquors, also owned by Sarvaria, along U.S. 31-W.

