VIDEO: Damar Hamlin’s possible diagnosis, Commotio cordis, what is it?

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A week ago tonight, on Jan. 2, Buffalo Bill’s safety, Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest right on the field in front of millions of people.

This caught the nation’s attention, people tuning in on TV and online watching, holding their breath, and praying for this young man lying on the field, no one really knowing what had happened until the replays of the incident began to paint a picture of what may have happened.

Learn more about this rare condition with WBKO’s Kelly Austin as she speaks with Tara U. Mudd, Electrophysiology Nurse Practitioner with Norton’s Heart & Vascular Institute on the medical emergency that mainly affects younger kids and teens playing sports and that most don’t survive.

