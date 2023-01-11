2 women hospitalized after knife attack in Dawson Springs; Man arrested

(MGN)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - On Monday, Kentucky State Police responded to a call for assistance with a domestic dispute run.

According to a press release, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department made that call around 10:00 p.m. in the 100 block of H Haile Road in Dawson Springs.

KSP says when they arrived on scene they found two women who had injuries from a knife.

They say 33-year-old Trever Tucker was arrested for the assault.

One woman was taken to a hospital in Hopkinsville by ambulance, while the other was flown by helicopter to a hospital in Evansville, Indiana, according to officials.

Troopers say Tucker is being charged with two counts of assault and domestic violence. He is being held in the Caldwell County Jail.

