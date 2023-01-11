BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Much colder to finish the week!

Cloudy with isolated showers today, storms arrive Thursday morning!

Expect clouds to overtake our region by early Wednesday morning. A few light showers are possible through early Wednesday afternoon. However, Thursday is the main soaker this week. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day could produce heavy downpours and wind gusts up to 35 mph. A few strong-to-isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning (a Marginal Risk for severe is up). Temperatures will be well above normal sitting at a high in the lower 60s by Thursday afternoon.

Trailing behind the rain is a strong cold front that will push through Thursday evening into Friday. Some flurries are possible to close out the week in the much colder air, but nothing impactful is expected for our area. This weekend starts chilly but dry with highs reaching only to the mid-40s and nighttime lows getting down into the 20s. We warm back up to start next week, but another chance for rain shows up late on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Monday).

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. Scat’d light showers possible. High 62. Low 55. Winds SW at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Breezy and warm. High 62. Low 33. Winds W at 17 mph, G 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Blustery and much colder. Flurries possible. High 40. Low 27. Winds NW at 14 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 70 (1930)

Record Low Today: -24 (1877)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:48 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.64″ (+0.60″)

So Far This Year: 1.64″ (+0.60″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0

