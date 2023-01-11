Elementary Director gives tips on how to help your child get kindergarten ready

Sarah Johnson, WCPS Elementary Director, speaks with Anchor Kelly Austin about getting children ready for kindergarten.
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The second semester of the school year has already started.

Many kids will be excited once again to get back into the classroom and some will be going for the first time.

Five and six-year-olds across the state will feel a little anxious but excited to step foot in their new class and meet their teacher.

Parents, on the other hand, maybe a little teary at the thought of their children starting school.

Before they cross the threshold into the world of education, make sure they have all they need to get a great start and not start out behind.

Warren County Public School’s Elementary Director, Sarah Johnson spoke with WBKO’s Kelly Austin about ways to get your child ready for the big day and programs that may be able to help.

For more information, you can call the Warren County Board of Education at 270-781-5150 or log onto www.WarrenCountySchools.org.

Getting your child kindergarten ready
This week’s JA People of Action features Dan Douglas and Autumne Baker
