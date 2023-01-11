KSP arrests Caldwell County man for felony assault
Police said two victims were assaulted with a knife and are now hospitalized
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WBKO) - A Dawson Springs man has been charged with felony assault after a dispute.
Trever Tucker, 33, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault and domestic violence.
Kentucky State Police responded to assist Caldwell County deputies with a domestic dispute at 101 H. Haile Road in Dawson Springs on Monday around 10:03 p.m.
Police found two adult female victims who were assaulted by Tucker, according to reports.
One victim was transported to a hospital in Hopkinsville and the other was transported to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
Police said that both victims were injured with a knife during the assault.
Tucker was lodged in the Caldwell County Jail where he remains as of Wednesday on a $25,000 cash bond.
