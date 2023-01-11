Lady Topper basketball hosts largest crowd of the year with annual Education Game

Students cheered the Lady Tops to victory over UAB in E.A. Diddle Arena.
Students cheered the Lady Tops to victory over UAB in E.A. Diddle Arena.(Lauren Floyd)
By Lauren Floyd
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday’s matchup against UAB was the Lady Tops’ annual Education Game. Children from local Bowling Green schools were in attendance to take in all of the action from E.A. Diddle Arena.

This was the largest crowd of the year for the WKU women’s basketball team.

Head coach Greg Collins even piped in crowd noise during practice to prepare for the students in the stands, and they did not disappoint.

Junior guard Hope Sivori says, “I think my ears are still ringing.” Sophomore guard Mya Meredith adds, “Yeah, it was so loud.”

Students supported these female athletes from the time they were down by 15 in the beginning of the game all the way to the end when the Tops came back and won.

Sivori says, “It was fun. I liked it a lot. I mean they had fun and I don’t think they realize they’re just screaming, but like that’s energy. Like one of the kids was shooting a free throw and she missed the first one, but she probably missed because the kids were screaming, the band was crazy, so they don’t realize like what they’re doing and that energy builds. It comes over to us, so.”

After the conclusion of the game, the team was very grateful for everyone who showed up and cheered them on.

Collins says, “It was fun. I thank the teachers and the administrators for letting the kids come and the bus drivers for getting them here. I feel bad for them because now they’re going to have to go back after having an hour and a half worth of concessions and they’ll probably be wired for the bus ride home, but it’s great to have them here. It’s even better to have all those young kids see all the Lady Toppers. You never know which one’s going to say, ‘I want to be like number one, or I want to be like number five.’ You never know which one’s going to be a role model, and so it’s good for them to look out there and maybe see themselves sometimes.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
Court dismisses criminal charges in WKU rape case
Toy Australian Shepherd stolen in Hart County
Hart County family offers reward for safe return of stolen dog
Damar Hamlin tweets picture from hospital bed
VIDEO: Damar Hamlin’s possible diagnosis, Commotio cordis, what is it?
During the first Fiscal Court meeting of the new year, officials approved a $239.3M bond for...
$239 million bond issued to build glass manufacturing facility in Bowling Green

Latest News

Mya Meredith puts up a season high 19 points along with four rebounds and three steals in 75-71...
Lady Toppers fight back from 15-point deficit to win 75-71 against UAB
Bowling Green Hot Rods
Hot Rods announce executive changes
FILE: NBA star LeBron James played in the 2003 McDonald's All American Games.
Kentucky, Indiana high school athletes nominated for 2023 McDonald’s All American Games
Buttry returns to Bowling Green High School to receive 2022 Kentucky Mr. Basketball ring in...
Turner Buttry returns to Bowling Green to be recognized and presented 2022 Kentucky Mr. Basketball ring