Lady Topper basketball hosts largest crowd of the year with annual Education Game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday’s matchup against UAB was the Lady Tops’ annual Education Game. Children from local Bowling Green schools were in attendance to take in all of the action from E.A. Diddle Arena.

This was the largest crowd of the year for the WKU women’s basketball team.

Head coach Greg Collins even piped in crowd noise during practice to prepare for the students in the stands, and they did not disappoint.

Junior guard Hope Sivori says, “I think my ears are still ringing.” Sophomore guard Mya Meredith adds, “Yeah, it was so loud.”

Students supported these female athletes from the time they were down by 15 in the beginning of the game all the way to the end when the Tops came back and won.

Sivori says, “It was fun. I liked it a lot. I mean they had fun and I don’t think they realize they’re just screaming, but like that’s energy. Like one of the kids was shooting a free throw and she missed the first one, but she probably missed because the kids were screaming, the band was crazy, so they don’t realize like what they’re doing and that energy builds. It comes over to us, so.”

After the conclusion of the game, the team was very grateful for everyone who showed up and cheered them on.

Collins says, “It was fun. I thank the teachers and the administrators for letting the kids come and the bus drivers for getting them here. I feel bad for them because now they’re going to have to go back after having an hour and a half worth of concessions and they’ll probably be wired for the bus ride home, but it’s great to have them here. It’s even better to have all those young kids see all the Lady Toppers. You never know which one’s going to say, ‘I want to be like number one, or I want to be like number five.’ You never know which one’s going to be a role model, and so it’s good for them to look out there and maybe see themselves sometimes.”

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.