Local tourism and hospitality honored at inaugural SKY Hospitality Star Awards

The awards gave local tourism and hospitality employees, who may otherwise go unnoticed, a chance to be recognized.
By Sarah Walters
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 10:49 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some of the best in local hospitality and tourism gathered at the Sloan Convention Center to be celebrated at the inaugural SKY Hospitality Star Awards.

“These awards are to thank the people that worked so hard during the pandemic, during the shutdown days, and directly after that when everything was crazy,” said Southern Kentucky Hospitality Association President, Michael Nunn. “These are the people that kept the lights on and the buildings open.”

The awards gave local tourism and hospitality employees, who may otherwise go unnoticed, a chance to be recognized.

“We can’t thank every employee. I wish we could, but we can’t go out and thank everybody. A lot of employees left this industry during those days and didn’t come back,” Nunn said. “The ones that stayed we want to thank and one of our guides for picking these winners were people that persevered, and we wanted to thank them.”

The highlights of the night were the Richard Patterson and “Dallas Jones Lifetime Achievement Awards”, meant for those who Nunn says have been instrumental in the growth of Bowling Green’s hospitality.

The first winner was local author Gary West, who won the “Richard Patterson Lifetime Achievement Award.”

“There are so many people that have come before me and after me that are as deserving and no one person wins these awards. It’s the people that you climb on their shoulders, and that are supporting you and kind of pushing you to the top. So, it was an award tonight that I’m honored to receive, but it was a complete surprise,” West said.

The “Dallas Jones Lifetime Achievement Award” went to none other than its namesake, Beech Bend Park owner Dallas Jones. The award was accepted on behalf of Jones, by his grandson.

“A Lifetime Achievement Award is very special to anyone. No one in my mind deserves it better than Dallas Jones,” said Jones’ grandson and Beech Bend Raceway Track Manager, Broc Porter. “I’ve seen him, my whole life, dedicate his life to Beech Bend Park and Beech Bend Raceway and restoring it to its former glory.”

Other awards included the “Above and Beyond” award won by Martha Brock, the “Emerging Star Leader” award won by Chelsea White and the “Best Tourism Professional” award won by Debbie Eaton.

While numbers are not yet available for 2022, tourism generated over $411 million in visitor spending in 2021, according to the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping...
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
Barren Co. schools mourning loss of music teacher
Barren County schools mourning loss of music teacher
WCSO responds to latest possible scam hitting area
During the first Fiscal Court meeting of the new year, officials approved a $239.3M bond for...
$239 million bond issued to build glass manufacturing facility in Bowling Green
Police respond.
KSP charges Hardin County couple with child abuse

Latest News

The awards gave local tourism and hospitality employees, who may otherwise go unnoticed, a...
Local tourism and hospitality honored at inaugural Sky Hospitality Star Awards
The only one of it's kind shop supports recovery from drugs and alcohol, and through that, they...
Kentucky’s first-ever recovery tattoo and piercing shop hosts recovery yoga free to community members
Proposed plans for a hotel, convention center, businesses and apartments to be built along exit...
Simpson Co. Planning and Zoning Commission takes a step toward development project
Simpson Co. Planning and Zoning Commission approves changes for $70M project
Simpson Co. Planning and Zoning Commission approves changes for $70M project