Local tourism and hospitality honored at inaugural Sky Hospitality Star Awards

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Some of the best in local hospitality and tourism gathered at the Sloan Convention Center to be celebrated at the inaugural SKY Hospitality Star Awards.

“These awards are to thank the people that worked so hard during the pandemic, during the shutdown days, and directly after that when everything was crazy,” said Southern Kentucky Hospitality Association President, Michael Nunn. “These are the people that kept the lights on and the buildings open.”

The awards gave local tourism and hospitality employees, who may otherwise go unnoticed, a chance to be recognized.

“We can’t thank every employee. I wish we could, but we can’t go out and thank everybody. A lot of employees left this industry during those days and didn’t come back,” Nunn said. “The ones that stayed we want to thank and one of our guides for picking these winners were people that persevered, and we wanted to thank them.”

The highlights of the night were the Richard Patterson and “Dallas Jones Lifetime Achievement Awards”, meant for those who Nunn says have been instrumental in the growth of Bowling Green’s hospitality.

The first winner was local author Gary West, who won the “Richard Patterson Lifetime Achievement Award.”

“There are so many people that have come before me and after me that are as deserving and no one person wins these awards. It’s the people that you climb on their shoulders, and that are supporting you and kind of pushing you to the top. So, it was an award tonight that I’m honored to receive, but it was a complete surprise,” West said.

The “Dallas Jones Lifetime Achievement Award” went to none other than its namesake, Beech Bend Park owner Dallas Jones. The award was accepted on behalf of Jones, by his grandson.

“A Lifetime Achievement Award is very special to anyone. No one in my mind deserves it better than Dallas Jones,” said Jones’ grandson and Beech Bend Raceway Track Manager, Broc Porter. “I’ve seen him, my whole life, dedicate his life to Beech Bend Park and Beech Bend Raceway and restoring it to its former glory.”

Other awards included the “Above and Beyond” award won by Martha Brock, the “Emerging Star Leader” award won by Chelsea White and the “Best Tourism Professional” award won by Debbie Eaton.

While numbers are not yet available for 2022, tourism generated over $411 million in visitor spending in 2021, according to the Bowling Green Area Convention & Visitors Bureau.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.