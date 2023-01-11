Louisville Zoo hosts job fair for ‘the wildest jobs in town’

Louisville Zoo begins wild workout series
(tcw-wave)
By Quenton Robertson
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo will host a job fair on Saturday, Jan. 28 for what they called “the wildest jobs in town,” according to a release.

The job fair will be held in the Islands Pavilion Gheens Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Louisville Zoo said they are looking for outgoing, highly motivated people who enjoy working with the public to fill seasonal positions in various departments.

The departments that have available positions are Admissions, Education, Guest Services, Membership, Front Desk, Horticulture and Rides and Attractions.

According to the release, candidates will receive training in their area.

The Louisville Zoo said that pay for seasonal positions will range from $15.15 to $17.15 per hour.

They also said all applications must be at least 16 years of age and able to work a variable schedule that includes nights and weekends from March through October. Some positions will require applicants to be 18 years of age and have a valid driver’s license.

For those who are looking for a seasonal position in the Zoo’s animal departments, requirements include one year of college with a declared major in biology or closely related field. They are also looking for one year of experience of working with animals in an institutional setting.

For those looking to apply in the education department, one year of college for a elementary or secondary education degree is required as well as having one year experience working with children. Applicants for the education department must also have background knowledge of biology, ecology or related fields.

According to the release, seasonal Zoo employees receive free admissions and parking as long as they are employed. Employees also receive discounts in gift shops and food concessions.

For more information about the Louisville Zoo Job Fair and positions, click or tap here.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Fuston, 31, of Bowling Green, was arrested and charged with Theft of Mail Matter.
WCSO arrests alleged porch pirate caught stealing a package on camera
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Credit Fraud Suspect
Crime Stoppers: Man racks up thousands in fraudulent credit card charges
Local high school seniors were selected to the top 300 teen scientists in the country.
Two Kentucky high schoolers chosen for nation’s top 300 teen scientists
Trever Tucker
2 women hospitalized after knife attack in Dawson Springs; Man arrested
The only one of it's kind shop supports recovery from drugs and alcohol, and through that, they...
Kentucky’s first-ever recovery tattoo and piercing shop hosts recovery yoga free to community members

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear gives a Team Kentucky update
The $45 million investment will create 80-full time jobs.
Gov. Beshear in Louisville for PACCAR parts distribution center
The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in...
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene
Hopkins County man indicted on child pornography charges
Hopkins County man indicted on child pornography charges