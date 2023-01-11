Madisonville man indicted on child porn charges

Madisonville man indicted on child porn charges
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man we told you about in September is now facing federal charges.

Steven Buchanan was arrested on local charges that included 17 counts of promoting a minor in a sex performance and 17 counts of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Now, a federal grand jury in Bowling Green has returned a five-count indictment Buchanan with producing and possessing child pornography.

Buchanan faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 140 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
Court dismisses criminal charges in WKU rape case
Toy Australian Shepherd stolen in Hart County
Hart County family offers reward for safe return of stolen dog
Damar Hamlin tweets picture from hospital bed
VIDEO: Damar Hamlin’s possible diagnosis, Commotio cordis, what is it?
During the first Fiscal Court meeting of the new year, officials approved a $239.3M bond for...
$239 million bond issued to build glass manufacturing facility in Bowling Green

Latest News

Local high school seniors were selected to the top 300 teen scientists in the country.
Two Kentucky high schoolers chosen for nation’s top 300 teen scientists
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Credit Fraud Suspect
Crime Stoppers: Man racks up thousands in fraudulent credit card charges
Student in Metcalfe Co. places first in 2022 Adopt-A-Highway Art Contest
Student in Metcalfe Co. places first in 2022 Adopt-A-Highway Art Contest
Warren County District choir comes together to honor MLK Jr.
Warren County District choir comes together to honor MLK Jr.
Getting your child kindergarten ready
Getting your child kindergarten ready