Madisonville man indicted on child porn charges

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Madisonville man we told you about in September is now facing federal charges.

Steven Buchanan was arrested on local charges that included 17 counts of promoting a minor in a sex performance and 17 counts of possessing matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

Now, a federal grand jury in Bowling Green has returned a five-count indictment Buchanan with producing and possessing child pornography.

Buchanan faces a minimum sentence of 15 years and a maximum sentence of 140 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

