Metcalfe, Hardin Co. students win in Fall 2022 Adopt-A-Highway Art Contest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - A Metcalfe County and Hardin County student were announced as first place winners in the Fall 2022 Adopt-A-Highway Art Contest.

Carly Harlow, of Metcalfe County, and Annabelle Dore, of Hardin County, both won their divisions in the contest.

As a group, the students represented 10 schools and one home school. Their works of art were selected from nearly 300 entries from across Kentucky. Participants ranged in age from 5 to 18.

Harlow won the 9 to 11 year old age group and Dore won the 12 to 14 year old age group.

“A cleaner Kentucky is a Better Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “In the same way, clean communities are strong communities. These students are to be commended for putting their talents to work to remind us all of the importance of keeping clean the roadways that connect our communities. I’m proud that our youngest citizens are taking action to promote a cleaner Kentucky.”

Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray also offered congratulations to all the contest participants. “These students have set an example for us all,” Secretary Gray said. “They have performed a public service by promoting the message that a ‘Litter free Kentucky’ and cleaner highways is a responsibility we all share.”

The top finishers in each of four age divisions will receive a $100 gift card.

First- through third-place recipients for all age groups will have their pieces displayed at the Transportation Cabinet Office Building in Frankfort.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.