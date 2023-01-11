Purples’ Turner Buttry returns to Bowling Green to be presented 2022 Kentucky Mr. Basketball ring

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - While he is now a part of the Eastern Kentucky Colonels basketball program, Turner Buttry returned to Bowling Green Tuesday night as he was welcomed by family, fans, and former teammates/coaches in recognition of his time at Bowling Green High School and presented his 2022 Kentucky Mr. Basketball ring.

As a Purple, Buttry racked up a total of 1,792 points. He shot 93 percent from the free throw line, and was a career 49 percent shooter from three-point range.

During his senior season, Buttry averaged 23 points while shooting 54 percent from the field - the third-best shooting percentage in the state. That helped lead the purples to their ninth straight 4th region title game and a 26-7 record.

Purples boys basketball head coach D.G. Sherrill joined Buttry at mid-court and gave him one of his old jerseys that he wore during his time at Bowling Green High School.

While chasing his dreams playing at the collegiate level, it was heartwarming for him to be back at home. Buttry says, ”Tonight meant a lot to me, you know, seeing everybody stand up when I went to half court and just cheer for me. It means a lot, especially all of my friends that I played with last year.”

Buttry was the first 4th region player to receive this award in 20 years, and the first Mr. Basketball to join the Colonels out of high school since 1980.

