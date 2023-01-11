Retired WKU professor publishes educational curriculum discussing modern civil rights

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Dr. John Moore, a retired professor at Western Kentucky University’s School of Teacher Education, has published a book titled “Teaching the Struggle for Civil Rights, 1977-Present.”

It is co-authored by Dr. Adam I. Attwood, assistant professor in the Martha Dickerson Eriksson College of Education at Austin Peay State University, and Dr. Matthew R. Campbell, professor of Social Studies Methods at the University of Houston.

Written for modern audiences, the book addresses civil rights issues that were overshadowed during the 20th century. The civil rights movements addressed in the volume are not limited to racial injustices. It includes various groups that are characterized by a “common sense of necessity in American History.” These movements include citizens with disabilities, LGBTQ+, Black Lives Matter, art and literature movements, economic access, and addresses civil rights law.

Divided into themes, the book gives educators the background necessary to build their curriculums and discussions with students. For educators, this book is a starting point for discussions on social justice topics. Each chapter begins with the historical background of an issue and then details the struggles those groups currently face in society.

“If you look at civil rights, we can date civil rights all the way back to the American Revolution,” said Dr. Moore

The fight for individual rights and freedoms is what caused the colonists to revolt against Britain, making civil rights a critical theme and foundation of our country.

The book is not only for educators and lesson planning but also for non-educators looking to learn about the various civil rights movements fighting for equality to this day.

“An American citizen should know when to be supportive of ideas and purposes and to question problems in American society if need be,” Dr. Moore said.

