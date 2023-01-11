This week’s JA People of Action features Dan Douglas and Autumne Baker

This week’s JA People of Action features Dan Douglas, President of Junior Achievement of West Kentucky, and Autumne Baker, Vice President of Area Operations of Junior Achievement of West Kentucky. Dan’s favorite thing about Junior Achievement and “what keeps me grounded and motivated to work with seven different boards and raise all those funds to support our mission,” is, “getting into local classrooms to be their JA volunteer! To see how they respond and see the light bulbs over their head going off as they make the connections between school and their future work life. It warms my heart to hear them ask ‘when are you coming back?!’” He also said, “I love the JA mission and how we seek to empower kids with three pillars of success; financial management, work-readiness essential skills, and entrepreneurial thinking. All concepts that are not always taught at school or home. To put it simply and to paraphrase an old adage, JA is truly helping to teach young people to fish, so they can feed themselves for a lifetime.” Autumne’s favorite thing about JA is, “seeing students out in public and having them tell me they have started a budget or found a job they love.” She also said, " JA Inspire Virtual is a game changer for students and young adults. Whether they are currently looking for a job, searching for information on a particular industry, wanting to know how to purchase their first car, or needing help in understanding a college financial aid letter, JA Inspire Virtual is a one stop shop. With over 60 exhibitor booths and 30+ webinars and modules to choose from, JA Inspire Virtual has everything they will need.”

About Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky (JASCKY)

Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky serves 9 counties and reaches over 12,700 students yearly. Junior Achievement is the world’s largest organization dedicated to giving young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices. JA programs are delivered by corporate and community volunteers, and provide relevant, hands-on experiences that give students from kindergarten through high school knowledge and skills in financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship. Today, JA reaches 4.8 million students per year in more than 100 markets across the United States, with an additional 5.6 million students served by operations over 100 other countries worldwide. For more information on Junior Achievement of South Central Kentucky please visit www.jaforkids.com.

