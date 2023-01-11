Todd County awarded emergency funds for road repairs

TODD COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday that the Todd County Fiscal Court will receive $3,500 in County Road Aid emergency funds for flood damage repairs on two county roads.

The two roads to be repaired are Arthur Henderson Road, CR 1234, and will use $2,000, and Maton Road, CR 1228, and will use $1,500.

“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Todd County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.

Repairs on Arthur Henderson Road are being done just about half a mile south of U.S. 68.

The repairs on Maton Road are being done about half a mile west of KY 475.

Todd County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.

