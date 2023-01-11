VIDEO: Warren Co Parks and Recreation hosting ‘Once Upon A Fairytale: My Girl Dance’ Feb 3

FEBRUARY 3RD FROM 6 TO 9 P-M AT THE MICHAEL BUCHANON PARK GYM.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting a ‘Once Upon a Fairytale” themed Father-Daughter Dance, Friday, February 3rd from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Micheal Buchanon Park gym.

If you would like to register for the dance, visit the Warren County Parks and Recreation Facebook page or click here.

