Bowling Green Business Women announce 2023 president

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Business Women, a local nonprofit founded to empower and uplift women, introduced their new president and presented their annual donation to Glory Baby Ministry.

Erin Barber, Bowling Green Business Women’s incoming president, says she is excited about the new opportunities that the group will find in the coming year.

“Bowling Green Business Women is about networking, so it is about bringing women together to help uplift, encourage, and just help connect. So I’m really excited to see what kind of questions and inquiries the new membership has this year, as well as getting some new events on the calendar to help bring everybody together and just help uplift everyone,” said Barber.

Each year, the organization chooses a nonprofit that is either women-led or benefits women, to donate 10 percent of their membership dues. The chosen nonprofit for this donation was Glory Baby Ministry, a group that creates and ships comforting packages for families grieving through the loss of a child, whether it is by miscarriage, stillbirth, or early infant loss.

“It doesn’t matter when the loss was. If you lost a child 50 years ago, you can request a package from us,” said Jessica Heffinger, executive director of Glory Baby Ministry and former president of Bowling Green Business Women. “When we had a loss in 2010, there was nothing like this out there that we knew of. So we said, ‘We want those families that are grieving those losses, even 50 years ago, to have some sort of closure.”

Bowling Green Business Women meets every second Thursday of the month at the Bowling Green Country Club at for “Lunch and Learn,” a networking opportunity open to all women, regardless of their association with a business. The gathering typically begins at 11:30 a.m.

“You don’t even have to be a business owner or work for a business. You could be a homemaker, or you could be somebody that’s looking for a job. It’s actually a great place to find a job if you’re looking for something new,” said Barber.

