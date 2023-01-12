Crime Stoppers: Man racks up thousands in fraudulent credit card charges

Crime Stoppers: Stolen Credit Fraud Suspect
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Credit Fraud Suspect(WBKO)
By Gene Birk
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on Saturday December 17, 2022 a victim had her wallet stolen from her purse while shopping at a local area grocery store. The theft was caught on video.

The suspect is seen taking the wallet from the victim while she is distracted. He then immediately exits the store and walks to an adjacent parking lot where he gets into a light colored SUV.

He leaves the shopping center, and a short time later, charges more than $2400 to a credit card at Sam’s Club. Another $2600 charge was declined.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a maroon and blue jacket, a maroon and gray shirt, blue jeans, tennis shoes with yellow laces, a maroon knit cap, and a surgical mask.

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

