Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky

According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:18 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Did you feel it?

According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in central Kentucky.

The USGS says it happened around 3:05 a.m., with the epicenter just east of Burgin. We’re told it was felt in Danville, Nicholasville, Lexington and Frankfort, which is about 30 miles away from the epicenter.

The report says the earthquake was about 17 miles deep.

We’ve not received any reports of damage or injuries.

