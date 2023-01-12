Hilltoppers come out victorious after hard-fought battle against UAB

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Thee Hilltopper men’s basketball team traveled down to Birmingham taking on the Blazers of UAB on Wednesday.

Phill Cunningham now in his fifth game as interim head coach for the Tops as we saw multiple different lineups and ways of attacking the rim in this matchup.

Dayvion McKnight came in with a big time lob to Jamarion Sharp downtown and he slammed it in. Tops lead 21-17.

WKU held the lead for the first 16 and a half minutes of the game until Ledarrius Brewer came up with the three to take a 25 to 23 lead for the Blazers.

Next possession, McKnight pulled up and got the jumper to go and tied it up at 25. Later, Jordan Rawls with the ball at the top of they key, he gets it over to McKnight as he nailed the fadeaway jumper. The Tops took a two-point lead into the half.

The Blazers started to turn it up a notch at the start of the second. Eric Gaines stole the ball from McKnight, but McKnight came in from behind, stole it back, and threw it down the court for a wide open slam by Tyrone Marshall.

UAB continued to hold strong until Jordan Rawls came in with the jump shot in to regain the lead for the Tops 67-66.

WKU got into foul trouble with both Jairus Hamilton and Sharp fouling out with plenty of time left on the clock, but UAB threw the ball away and the Tops regained possession.

Then Dontaie Allen drained a three-pointer which would be his very first points of the game with 26 seconds left on the clock to put WKU up by three.

The Hilltoppers would hold out until the end as they head back to Bowling Green with an 80-78 win over UAB making it their second conference win in a row.

