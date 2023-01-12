Ky. elementary school roof damaged by storm, hundreds of students transferred

(Live 5)
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds of students had to change plans after a strong storm blew off part of Ben Johnson Elementary School in Breckenridge County Thursday morning.

Assistant Superintendent Jayme Knochel said she is thankful no one was hurt.

The Breckenridge County Schools board quickly transitioned, telling parents and teachers, classes would transfer 20 minutes away, at Breckinridge County high school for the day.

Knochel said just before students arrived at Ben Johnson Elementary Thursday morning, employees there early discovered the roof above their cafeteria and gym collapsed.

”The first thing that you think of is just safety,” Knochel said. “How do we keep our staff and our students safe? How do we communicate with families so that they feel like their children are safe?”

Ben Johnson Elementary parents and bus drivers were asked to drop off and pick up students from the high school. Knochel said students were excited to learn they would be the sharing space for the day.

”They have done great and we treated it like they were on a field trip today,” Knochel said. ”We have a very large auditorium, and so we have been able to do that. We have developed a schedule for breakfast and lunch and so they have been able to use the commons and gymnasium as well.”

Emergency crews said there is water damage and two of their HVAC systems will need to be replaced but they are not sure yet how long it will take to finish the repairs.

Breckinridge County School District alerted parents Thursday afternoon, saying students will learn under NTI Friday while repairs are underway.

”You hate to see damage to buildings that you take pride in and you care about,” Knochel said. “But again, our number one concern is our staff and students and as long as they are safe a building can be replaced.”

