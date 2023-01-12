Matthews signs professional contract in Thailand

(WBKO)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 1:04 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former WKU standout Lauren Matthews signed her first professional contract this week, as she is set to play for the Nakhon Ratchasima DevilCats in the Women’s Volleyball Thailand League overseas.

The Indianapolis native ended her career on The Hill as a four-time All-American, four-time All-Region nominee, and three-time AVCA South Region Player of the Year.

In Conference USA, Matthews is a four-time All-Conference and All-Tournament selection, three-time Conference Player of the Year winner, and was the league’s Defensive Player of the Year in 2021.

The middle hitter leaves a legacy on the court with her five year tenure for the Red and White as the program’s total blocks leader (530), block assists (386), block solos (144), and blocks per game (1.1).

She is second all-time in total kills on The Hill (1,882) and leaves Bowling Green with the highest career hitting percentage of all time and the only player in the .400+ range with a .422 hitting clip.

Graduating from WKU in the fall, Matthews is the second international player to sign with the Thai team, as she is set to join the DevilCats the second leg of the season.

Their first game is taking place on Sunday.

