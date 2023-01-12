Much colder with snow showers Friday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A cold front roared into the region today, bringing with it a round of strong to severe thunderstorms. The storms are long gone, but colder air pours into the region tonight, setting us up for a little snow Friday!

Minimal impact from snow on Friday

We’ll have occasional snow showers and flurries Friday, winding down Friday evening. A heavier snow shower may briefly dust the grass with minor accumulation, but with temps staying above freezing, no real travel impacts are expected. Blustery NW winds will take wind chills down into the 20s!

This weekend starts chilly but dry with highs reaching only to the mid-40s and nighttime lows getting down into the 20s. We warm back up to start next week, but with the warming comes unsettled weather. Rain appears likely for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Monday), with more shower chances off and on through Thursday.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

FRIDAY: Blustery and much colder. Scat’d snow showers and flurries. Little if any accumulation. High 37. Low 25. Winds NW at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 44. Low 24. Winds NW at 6 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. High 52. Low 38. Winds SE at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 65

Today’s Low: 54

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 28

Record High: 73 (1916)

Record Low: -26 (1886)

Today’s Precip: 0.46″

Monthly Precip: 2.10″ (+0.71″)

Yearly Precip: 2.10″ (+0.71″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Monthly Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 2.5″

Today’s Sunset: 4:50 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:58 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.