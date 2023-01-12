Showers and storms with heavy downpours, powerful winds, and hail are possible this AM!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Make sure you’re staying weather aware for this Thursday morning as ALL of us are going to expect showers and storms - some of which could be on the strong to even severe side!

Showers and storms with heavy downpours, powerful winds, and hail are possible through the next several hours.

Today is officially a First Alert Weather Day. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms, especially during the morning, could produce heavy downpours and wind gusts up to 35 mph. A few strong-to-isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning (a Marginal Risk for severe is up), with the main threat coming between 4am-12pm. Temperatures top out in the low-to-mid 60s around noon Thursday before much colder air takes over late day.

Heading into Friday, some flurries are possible to close out the week in the much colder air, but nothing impactful is expected for our area. This weekend starts chilly but dry with highs reaching only to the mid-40s and nighttime lows getting down into the 20s. We warm back up to start next week, but another chance for rain shows up late on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (Monday).

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Windy with showers and t/storms. Some storms could be strong early. High 64. Low 33. Winds NW at 17 mph, G 35 mph.

FRIDAY: Blustery and much colder. Flurries possible. High 40. Low 24. Winds NW at 14 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. High 46. Low 24. Winds NW at 8 mph.

Today’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 46

Normal Low: 29

Record High Today: 70 (1930)

Record Low Today: -24 (1877)

Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Sunset: 4:48 p.m.

Precipitation:

Yesterday: 0.00″

So Far This Month: 1.64″ (+0.60″)

So Far This Year: 1.64″ (+0.60″)

Monthly Snowfall: 0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 0

