Walmart eliminating single-use plastic bags in some states

In this 2018 file photo, Walmart associate Luis Gutierrez checks out a customer at a Walmart...
In this 2018 file photo, Walmart associate Luis Gutierrez checks out a customer at a Walmart Supercenter in Houston.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Walmart is eliminating single-use plastic bags this month in its New York, Connecticut and Colorado stores.

The retail giant is trying to get ahead of legislation in states cracking down on the use of plastics to help the environment.

Ten states have now passed laws to ban or restrict plastic bags.

Americans reportedly use about 100 billion plastic bags every year, and only 10% of those get recycled.

Walmart customers in New York, Connecticut and Colorado can bring their own reusable shopping bags or buy them for less than $1.

The retailer said it is moving more slowly to reduce plastic bags in states governed by Republicans, where policies to combat climate change are less of a priority.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Derek Fuston, 31, of Bowling Green, was arrested and charged with Theft of Mail Matter.
WCSO arrests alleged porch pirate caught stealing a package on camera
Crime Stoppers: Stolen Credit Fraud Suspect
Crime Stoppers: Man racks up thousands in fraudulent credit card charges
The U.S. Geological Survey reports a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday morning in...
Did you feel it? Earthquake detected in central Kentucky
Local high school seniors were selected to the top 300 teen scientists in the country.
Two Kentucky high schoolers chosen for nation’s top 300 teen scientists
Investigators in protective gear enter a home in Old Louisville.
Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene

Latest News

An 82-year-old Walmart employee says he can retire thanks to a viral TikTok video.
Viral TikTok video raises more than $145K to help 82-year-old Walmart worker retire
Damage is seen from severe weather in Hale County, Alabama.
LIVE: Tornado damages buildings, uproots trees in Alabama
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland is making a statement Thursday.
Garland appoints special counsel to investigate Biden docs
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Worker electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says
Priscilla Presley, former wife of the late singer Elvis Presley, left, looks on as her daughter...
Reports: Lisa Marie Presley hospitalized following cardiac arrest