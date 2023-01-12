Warren Co. Public Schools to showcase first ever district choir for an MLK Day celebration

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Martin Luther King Day is right around the corner, and all four Warren County High Schools are coming together to honor his ‘dream.’

Warren County’s first ever district choir is joining forces to honor Dr. King this weekend.

The school’s committee put Warren Central alum and current choir director, Brittany Whitlow, in charge of this project.

“So I was excited for all the teachers to bring all their kids together and then when I kept counting, I was like oh we’re almost to 100 students, which I mean, that just made it great. I’m glad we could fit on the risers and that we’ll be able to just show how big and vibrant our voices are,” said Brittany Whitlow, Warren Central’s choir director and assistant band director.

This is the 9th year for the schools to host an MLK Day celebration, but this event will be the first to showcase a district choir.

The Warren County Public School’s equity counsel will be sponsoring this event.

“It’s a way for us to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King and also to show off the many talents of our students here in Warren County Public Schools,” said Will Spalding, the assistant director of English Language and Arts for Warren Co. Public Schools.

The event will take place on Saturday January 14th, at Warren Central High School’s auditorium.

Along with music, there will also be performances of Dr. King’s most famous speeches and awards granted for best essay and art piece.

“For us to come together with all four high schools of the district, and to just show the dream, show exactly what Martin Luther King was fighting, for that we could all be integrated that we could all work together, that there doesn’t have to be segregation, that we can all love something, and we can all love it together. It’s pretty awesome that we get to showcase that and honor Dr. King all at the same time,” said Whitlow.

Although as a whole they have only had two rehearsals, the choir director is confident in what the students have to offer.

“These are choir students so the kids are all musically inclined, so the kids know the pieces really well just from those two practices that we’ve had,” said Whitlow.

Whitlow will be joining in on the singing as well, along with several of her fellow Warren County classmates.

“You absolutely need to show up just because we love Dr. King, and we want to honor him, but just again, so you can see our community come together.”

