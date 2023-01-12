Welfare check turns into bizarre death investigation scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Questions were swirling as SWAT broke down the door of an Old Louisville home, and investigators in protective suits dig around in the trash after some neighbors say they saw body parts in garbage cans.

LMPD is calling it a death investigation.

At around 9:30 a.m., officers were called to the intersection of 2nd and West Breckinridge for a welfare check. It later turned into an investigation with SWAT and crime scene investigators.

Between SWAT, LMPD, the investigators, and then EMTs after everyone else had left, it’s not something that that you see everyday.

“That is SWAT on top of the building, look at they suits,” neighbor Whitney Napier said as she filmed the scene. “I feel like I’m in a Call of Duty game.”

“I’ve never seen 2nd street backed up, like I’ve never seen traffic on this street, so I was kind of wary about it,” Napier said. So then I saw the big SWAT truck come down the street, and that’s when I came out.”

Napier lives down the street was waiting for a package when she saw all the commotion. She saw SWAT break down the door into a building in Old Louisville.

“They busted in the door and then I saw them on the roof and stuff,” Napier said.

Investigators wearing protective suits were digging around in the trash. People in the area told us they had seen body parts in the trash on the side of one of the buildings.

Garbage trucks were brought in to pick up the trash.

However, that was just one of a few theories.

“The college kids they told that it was a warrant, now they told her there was an alligator in the trash can,” Napier said. “I don’t know exactly what happened.”

Neighbors told us the building belongs to an older man. They said he usually hangs out in front of the building, but they haven’t seen him in awhile.

One detail they noted is that they recently noticed about five more trash cans on the side of their building.

Most of the investigators and LMPD left after a few hours, and it seemed like everything was over.

Then an ambulance arrived.

EMTs brought out a stretcher, and after another 20 minutes or so, they carried out a woman from the building and loaded her into the ambulance.

It’s unknown if the woman was a part of the initial investigation, but it was just another twist to an already unusual scene.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.