WSCO arrests alleged porch pirate caught stealing a package on camera

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was caught stealing a package.

Officials say Derek Fuston, 31, of Bowling Green, was caught on a Ring camera stealing a package off of the front porch of a home off of Memphis Junction.

Fuston was arrested and charged with Theft of Mail Matter. He is currently lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.