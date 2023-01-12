WSCO arrests alleged porch pirate caught stealing a package on camera

Derek Fuston, 31, of Bowling Green, was arrested and charged with Theft of Mail Matter.
By Gabrielle Bunton
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 8:36 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was caught stealing a package.

Officials say Derek Fuston, 31, of Bowling Green, was caught on a Ring camera stealing a package off of the front porch of a home off of Memphis Junction.

Fuston was arrested and charged with Theft of Mail Matter. He is currently lodged at the Warren County Regional Jail.

