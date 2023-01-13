Bowling Green tech start up awarded portion of state grant

The Kentucky State Capitol building in Frankfort (Source: Dale Mader/WAVE 3 News)
By Will Whaley
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Adelphi, a Bowling Green tech start up company, was awarded part of a state matching grant.

The $889,427 in grants are part of the commonwealth’s nationally recognized Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) matching funds program.

The funds, in part, will match $3.15 million the businesses will collectively receive in federal grants.

“Continued investment in the resources, people and companies that are growing high-tech industry in Kentucky will always be a priority,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Our SBIR-STTR matching funds program provides companies throughout the commonwealth with an incredible opportunity to grow and provide quality jobs in some of our country’s most high-paying fields. The future of Kentucky will be better because of these companies, and I am extremely excited to see their future success in the commonwealth.”

Adelphi creates an integrated monitoring station to meet farmers’ current technology-monitoring needs while integrating their ethylene monitor, which the company developed for NASA space missions.

Proper monitoring of environmental conditions in the data-based agronomy industry is one of the most important things farmers can do for their fields and employee safety.

Sensor information allows farmers to plan times for sowing, protection, harvesting and other field activities to avoid negative weather effects and yield losses.

Adelphi was one of eight companies to receive part of the nearly $900,000 in state matching grants.

