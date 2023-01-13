Daniel Boone National Forest announces fee-free days

Daniel Boone National Forest/Facebook
Daniel Boone National Forest/Facebook(WKYT)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - The Daniel Boone National Forest has announced dates in 2023 that it won’t charge recreation fees for visitors.

The Forest Service said in a statement that most recreation fees will be waived on Jan. 16 in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, on Feb. 18-20 in honor of President’s Day, on June 10 for National Get Outdoors Day, on June 19 for Juneteenth, on Sept. 23 for National Public Lands Day and on Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.

In addition, some boat ramp fees will be waived June 3-4 during National Fishing and Boating week at Cave Run Lake and Laurel River Lake.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police
Three dead after fatal crash in Barren County
Bowling Green Police Department.
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
Martin Hoag, 43, was sentenced 151 months to federal prison.
Elizabethtown man sentenced over a decade in prison for distributing child pornography
The winds picked up pieces of debris and threw them across the owner’s yard. Debris flew as far...
Officials report a Logan County home damaged by strong winds
Hospice patient, Bill Oxener gets married
Man in hospice care marries long time love as last wish

Latest News

Donna Logsdon
Glasgow woman charged in murder of her husband
Kentucky State Police
Three dead after fatal crash in Barren County
Hospice patient, Bill Oxener gets married
Man in hospice care marries long time love as last wish
Somerset mayor and republican candidate for governor, Alan Keck, hosted his first in-person...
Alan Keck hosts first in-person event of gubernatorial campaign
BGPD recruits new officers through the 25th.
BGPD recruits new officers to apply before the Jan. 25th deadline