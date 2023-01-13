Elizabethtown man sentenced over a decade in prison for distributing child pornography

By Julia Huffman
Published: Jan. 13, 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An Elizabethtown man was sentenced to over a decade in prison with no parole for possessing and distributing child pornography.

Martin Hoag, 43, used the internet on two occasions to send child pornography to an undercover agent. He was also found in possession of two hard drives containing child pornography involving a child under the age of 12.

He was sentenced Thursday to 151 months in prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release.

Hoag was ordered to pay $3,000 of restitution to three victims, a $15,000 special assessment and a $5,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

