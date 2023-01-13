Girl Scout cookie orders begin in Kentuckiana on Jan. 14

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Jan. 14, Girl Scouts of Kentuckiana kicks off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season across Kentucky and Southern Indiana.

Beginning February 27, customers can order their favorite cookies for shipment, directly to their front door, including the new Raspberry Rally cookie via the Girl Scout Cookie Finder (www.girlscoutcookies.org).

In addition to online ordering, consumers can use the Cookie Finder to locate a booth near them and purchase cookies in-person from girls. Cookie booths will begin on March 24.

Girls can join the scouts and adults can become volunteers at www.gskentuckiana.org/join.

