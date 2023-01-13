Hughes & Coleman Hometown Heroes: Mike and Leonor Bowles

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Mike and Leonor Bowles of Glasgow have created a community of international couples, mainly hailing from the Philippines.

Over 20 years ago, Mike and Leonor met through friends and family. Mike was interested in going to Asia as a tourist and Leonor was coming to the United States to study. They got together to help each other understand and navigate the other’s countries.

When Leonor came to Barren County to marry and settle down with Mike, she was overcome with homesickness and boredom. Mike used to take her out to help her get used to her new surroundings. One of these trips led to a random encounter that started their network of Filipino-American families.

“We were at K-Mart and somebody said ‘Excuse me are you a Filipina?’ and that’s how it started,” said Leonor.

The couple began hosting gatherings at their home for their growing community and eventually started having parties every holiday.

Along with the parties, Mike and Leonor offer mentorship and advice to help other couples navigate culture shock and homesickness.

“I’d try to tell them things that I went through,” said Mike, “and mistakes that I made so hopefully they wouldn’t make the same mistakes.”

Making the lives of these blended families easier is a goal that the Bowles are passionate about.

Every new arrival is welcomed by Mike and Leonor as they arrange welcome dinners to meet all the other Filipino American families. The network has grown so much that families from other states drive in to attend the parties at the Bowles residence.

“They have become the surrogate mother and father to dozens of Filipino ladies and their husbands,” said Harry Britt, a friend and part of the community.

The Bowles family welcomes all new Filipinos to their gathering and considers this community their family.

“It’s just a family thing where everybody can come and feel welcome and taken care of,” said Mike.

“They are not only our friends, we consider them our families,” said Leonor.

