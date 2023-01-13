KSP raffling off 2023 GMC Sierra for Trooper Island Camp

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Kentucky State Police is offering the public the opportunity to own a brand-new vehicle in 2023.

The agency’s non-profit, Trooper Island Camp, is raffling off a luxurious 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD, and proceeds from the sales support the camp for underprivileged children.

Trooper Island Camp is a free summer camp for underprivileged boys and girls ages 10 through 12 operated by the Kentucky State Police on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County. It is financed entirely by donations; no public funds are used.

Each year, the camp hosts approximately 700 children, providing good food, fresh air, recreation, guidance, and structured, esteem-building activities designed to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers.

The vehicle is coming from Bailey-Gibson Buick GMC in Glasgow, Kentucky. The advanced Denali is cloaked in a white frost exterior and perforated forge leather interior. It’s equipped with a 5.3L, EcoTec3 V-8 engine, and an integrated trailer brake controller and trailering package.

The 2023 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali 4WD is equipped with a remote engine start and an electric sliding sunroof. Inside the truck are heated front and back seats, a heated steering wheel, hitch guidance with hitch view and image adjustment, and an OnStar Communication System and Sirius XM satellite radio.

A full list of features and equipment can be found on the Trooper Island website.

Last year, Trooper Island Camp set a new record by selling all 35,000 tickets for the 2022 GMC Sierra raffle truck.

Jonathan Biven, KSP Trooper Island Camp Commander, said he hopes to surpass that number in 2023.

“We are once again excited to be able to offer an amazing truck,” said Trooper Biven. “Every year, our raffle sales increase and it would not be possible without the generosity of our supporters.”

Tickets are $10 each and are available on the Trooper Island Camp website, or any KSP post throughout the state. A total of 50,000 tickets will be sold, with the raffle truck drawing on Aug. 27, 2023, at 3 p.m. eastern time at the Kentucky State Fair.

Ticket holders do not have to be present to win. The raffle winner is responsible for all tax and license fees.

Copyright 2023 WBKO. All rights reserved.