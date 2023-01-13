Lady Toppers Tennis opens 2023 campaign at Bellarmine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Tennis starts its 2023 spring season on Saturday, as the Lady Toppers travel to Bellarmine for their first dual match of the year.

Doubles play at the Eddie Weber Tennis Complex will begin at 3:30 p.m.

“Bellarmine is going to be a difficult team,” head coach Greg Davis said. “We watched them in the fall. We are very familiar with their program. They are a much deeper team then they were last year. It is the first match of the year, too. Everybody is up for it. We’re kind of going into a lion’s den this Saturday and we are going to be prepared.”

WKU is 8-0 all-time against Bellarmine, with the first matchup a 7-0 victory in 2006 and the most recent being a 5-2 win in 2022.

In 2021, the Knights made the jump to NCAA Division I and the Atlantic Sun Conference and proceeded to go 0-17.

Last season, the Knights finished 1-22, with their win coming against Southern Indiana, 6-1. Bellarmine previously competed in Division II and the Great Lakes Athletic Conference.

In three fall events – the Austin Peay Invitational, Middle Tennessee Invitational and Bellarmine Invitational – WKU went a 46-16 overall in singles play and posted a 16-13 record in doubles.

The Lady Toppers returned to organized team practices after New Year’s in preparation for the spring season.

WKU finished the 2022 spring campaign with a 18-9 overall record, the program’s best record since 1985 and the second most wins in a season in program history.

The Lady Toppers capped the season with five straight victories in the regular season before losing in the first round of the C-USA Tournament to UAB, 4-2.

The team returns five letterwinners – Sofia Blanco, Paola Cortez, Rachel Hermanova, Samantha Martinez and Mariana Zegada – to go along with newcomers Sunskrithi Damera and Sayda Hernandez.

