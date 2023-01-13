Med Center Health will soon begin management of WKU Health Services

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Western Kentucky University Health Services and Med Center Health collaboration is coming to fruition just shy of a year of planning.

Med Center Health will officially begin management of WKU Health Services this coming Monday, Jan. 16.

“Our goal here is to have minimal impact to the services rendered to the target population, again that’s going to be students faculty, and staff at WKU,” said Med Center Health’s Vice President of Physician Services, Jat Mountjoy.

This merge comes with a 10-year contract where Med Center physicians and practitioners will be on campus to offer primary care, physical therapy, sexual health, and mental health services.

“We’ll be doing annual wellness visits too since they’re here most of the year they don’t have to worry about waiting to go back home to get that annual wellness visit done,” said WKU’s Health Services newest Medical Director, Dr. Noma Moyo-Peters.

They will even offer a patient portal where students, staff, and faculty can schedule their own future appointments online.

“We’re trying to meet patients and students where they are. My wife is actually a professor here. She capitalizes on technology,” said Mountjoy.

Mountjoy also says the new Medical Director, Dr. Noma Moyo-Peters, is perfect for the job.

“I love medicine, I love taking care of patients, so coming here I take things personally. If you’re my patient, then I take ownership of how you’re going to do,” said Dr. Moyo-Peters.

“She really, really puts all of her efforts into the care of her patients. I would say she sometimes takes it home, but that’s what most great physicians do is they care about their patients and what’s best for the patients,” said Mountjoy.

There will be three physicians and one nurse practitioner available to patients.

“That’s what we want for them to be able to come in and know that we’re taking care of not just their medical care but all aspects of them as a patient,” said Dr. Moyo-Peters.

Their phone number and website will stay the same as they were before.

“Between now and Monday we still have a lot to do, but we’re on track. We feel confident about being able to do this,” said Mountjoy.

The clinic will be open 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Fridays located at 1681 Normal Street.

You can reach WKU’s health services by dialing (270)745-CARE, or you can visit their website at the WKU Health Services website.

