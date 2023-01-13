New traffic signal to be installed at a KY 100 intersection in Simpson County

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A brand new traffic signal is expected to become operational at the intersection of KY 100 and KY 73 in Simpson County next week.

Crews will be working on the signal for the next several days and are expected to turn it on Wednesday, Jan. 18 around 9 a.m.

There will also be advanced warnings on KY 100 in both directions for the signal.

Message boards were put in place earlier this week to inform motorists of the change.

Currently, there are flashing yellow beacons at the intersection, but due to recent crash activity and traffic patterns a traffic signal was deemed necessary.

Motorists should use caution as it will take time for people to adjust to the new signal.

