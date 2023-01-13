Officials report a Logan County home damaged by strong winds

This morning, Utility Officials were notified of damages at a Logan County home due to severe winds
By Isaac Calvert
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Utility officials from Warren RECC were notified of damages at a Logan County home caused by severe winds.

It was around 6 a.m. on Thursday when the owner of a home on Barren Bailey Road in Russellville heard a loud noise coming from outside.

Officials said that the loud noise was caused by straight-line winds. These winds ripped apart the owner’s barn, garage, and grain bin.

The winds picked up pieces of debris and threw them across the owner’s yard. Debris went as far as the main highway.

The homeowner said nobody was harmed by the wind or the debris. Their home only had a few minor damages. Warren R.E.C.C. restored power to the home around 12 p.m. on Thursday.

