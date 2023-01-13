Russellville honors Martin Luther King Jr. with 37th annual Unity Walk

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - In the 1960s, Charles Neblett participated in the March on Washington with the late Martin Luther King Jr.

For the last 37 years, Charles and his wife, Marvinia, have hosted a Unity Walk to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King.

Although there was no physical walk today due to inclement weather, hundreds of students from Russellville and Logan County schools gathered together to honor the life and legacy of the Civil Rights leader.

Kesi Neblett, Charles’ daughter and star of Netflix’s, The Mole, returned to her alma mater to deliver the Unity Walk’s keynote speech.

She relayed to the students and community members in attendance, that working to create a better community for ourselves and others, as Dr. King did, is necessary.

She said it is also a sign of ambition to create a better world.

“I remind you that our duty to ourselves and our duty to our community is not a nagging chore. It is hope accompanied by action, and it is hope in motion,” said Kesi.

Russellville and Logan County students had the opportunity to ask questions to the Nebletts after their speeches.

Charles mentioned how inspiring it was to see students, from elementary to high school ages, so willing to learn more about the fight for equality and what it means to stand together.

“It gave me a lot of hope. It gave me hope that these kids were interested. They wanted to learn and ask questions,” said Charles. “We started this (Unity Walk) 37 years ago, with young people. It kept on growing, and now you see what we are doing with young people.”

He also mentioned that students need more role models like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“They have got to see someone who is an example,” said Charles. “They have got to see somebody who is bold, and can deal with them without getting upset.”

Charles said after 37 years of hosting Unity Walks, more young people show up each year. That was certainly the case today.

While he is no longer alive, Martin Luther King Jr’s dream lives on.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be observed in the U.S. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

