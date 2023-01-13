West Sixth Brewing Company, WKU collaborate for new beer product

The new beer will be available starting January 17th.
By Lauren McCally
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:10 AM CST
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Western Kentucky University and one of Kentucky’s largest craft brewery companies have partnered up to create a new beer product.

It’s called 1906 lager and will be made exclusively for WKU to celebrate the university, its fans, and the community.

“It is really nice, easy-drinking lager,” Joe Kuosman, a West Sixth Brewing partner said, “That’s what we really wanted to create, something that was approachable to everybody.”

Kuosman adds that when the opportunity for a partnership with the university came up, it was something they jumped at.

“For us, it’s about community, and giving back to the community,” he said, “Beer is one of those things that does help to create community. So it was just making sure we were on board with what product we wanted to create.”

The new beer will be available starting January 17th. There will also be a launch party that day as well.

For more information visit westsixth.com/1906.

