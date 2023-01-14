Alan Keck hosts first in-person event of gubernatorial campaign

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Somerset Mayor and Republican candidate for Governor, Alan Keck, hosted his campaign’s first in-person event, a meet and greet at the Roxy Theater in Franklin, Kentucky.

Keck focused heavily on what he refers to as the four pillars of his campaign: economic growth, Christian family values, public safety, and education. He believes that his success as Somerset’s mayor, as well as being a fourth-generation entrepreneur, will fuel his success in the governor’s race.

“This is a quality field. There are a lot of good people in it, but I’m the only one in the race with executive experience at all. I’m certainly the only one in the race with executive experience in both the private and the public sector,” said Keck.

Keck believes that growth is the most important issue that the commonwealth faces and that Bowling Green and Warren County serve as the blueprint for what he believes Kentucky should work towards.

During his address, Keck stated, ”You know, Bowling Green and Warren County, in so many ways, is the model. A lot of what we did in Somerset was looking to that area. Their government leaders never fought over credit. You’d see a county judge and a mayor working together. A chamber of commerce and business community would come alongside them.”

Mayor Keck’s campaign team is hosting a town hall at the Bowling Green Public Library, Main Branch, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4.

